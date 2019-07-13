Contrasting of Alkermes plc (ALKS) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 30 3.24 N/A -1.11 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.38 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alkermes plc and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.76 shows that Alkermes plc is 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 172.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc are 2.9 and 2.7. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 2.3 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alkermes plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alkermes plc and Avid Bioservices Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 5 0 2.83 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$30.25 is Alkermes plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 34.27%. Competitively Avid Bioservices Inc. has an average target price of $10, with potential upside of 64.20%. The results provided earlier shows that Avid Bioservices Inc. appears more favorable than Alkermes plc, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alkermes plc and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.9% and 52.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares. Competitively, 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83% Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68%

For the past year Alkermes plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 5 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.