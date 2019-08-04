Contrasting of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) and InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

As Business Services companies, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2 0.17 N/A -0.01 0.00 InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.16 N/A -1.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.2% InnerWorkings Inc. 0.00% -36.9% -12.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.56 beta means ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 56.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, InnerWorkings Inc. has a 1.43 beta which is 43.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. Its rival InnerWorkings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.8 respectively. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InnerWorkings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.7% and 85.8% respectively. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.4%. Competitively, 4.4% are InnerWorkings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2.91% 22.07% 9.94% 32.09% -11.94% 35.11% InnerWorkings Inc. -6.15% -5.18% 9.25% -18.12% -58.03% -2.14%

For the past year ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has 35.11% stronger performance while InnerWorkings Inc. has -2.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. beats InnerWorkings Inc.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings consisting of blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products producing value-added components; heavily illustrated books; specialty commercial products; and labels, box wraps, and folding carton solutions. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City, New York.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.