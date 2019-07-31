Contrasting of Alio Gold Inc. (ALO) and New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

As Gold companies, Alio Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) and New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alio Gold Inc. 1 0.64 N/A -0.20 0.00 New Gold Inc. 1 1.34 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alio Gold Inc. and New Gold Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alio Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% New Gold Inc. 0.00% -74.6% -38.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.93% of Alio Gold Inc. shares and 55.1% of New Gold Inc. shares. 4.22% are Alio Gold Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of New Gold Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alio Gold Inc. -9.81% -19.77% -29.11% -19.39% -70.36% -32.25% New Gold Inc. -2.33% -10.41% -35.48% -2.44% -66.24% 5.71%

For the past year Alio Gold Inc. had bearish trend while New Gold Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

New Gold Inc. beats Alio Gold Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Alio Gold Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100 % interest in the Ana Paula Property in Guerrero, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Timmins Gold Corp. and changed its name to Alio Gold Inc. in May 2017. Alio Gold Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.