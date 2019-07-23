Contrasting of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.4% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.44% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.49% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.60% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alibaba Group Holding Limited and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0.00% 16.90% 8.50% Industry Average 2.92% 16.65% 9.50%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Alibaba Group Holding Limited and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group Holding Limited N/A 171 45.81 Industry Average 163.56M 5.61B 78.52

Alibaba Group Holding Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Alibaba Group Holding Limited is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0 0 10 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.21 3.35 2.54

$224.6 is the average target price of Alibaba Group Holding Limited, with a potential upside of 29.08%. The competitors have a potential upside of 44.24%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that Alibaba Group Holding Limited is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alibaba Group Holding Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alibaba Group Holding Limited -1.11% -2.99% 4.84% 22.61% -10.59% 29.57% Industry Average 3.87% 14.68% 9.57% 17.97% 33.16% 31.89%

For the past year Alibaba Group Holding Limited was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alibaba Group Holding Limited are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s competitors have 1.76 and 1.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

Risk and Volatility

Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a beta of 2.26 and its 126.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s competitors have beta of 1.29 which is 29.21% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services through its Alimama marketing technology platform; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, as well as big data analytics and a machine learning platform through its Alibaba Cloud Computing platform; Web hosting and domain name registration services; and payment and escrow services, as well as develops and operates mobile Web browsers. The company provides its solutions primarily for businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has strategic collaborations with Driscoll's and Thai Union/Chicken of the Sea to launch their food products to China. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.