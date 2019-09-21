Contrasting of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) and PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) and PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM) are two firms in the Diversified Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 12 4.16 N/A 0.43 28.95 PNM Resources Inc. 49 2.83 N/A 1.15 43.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. and PNM Resources Inc. PNM Resources Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of PNM Resources Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) and PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% PNM Resources Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.3%

Analyst Ratings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. and PNM Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 PNM Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, PNM Resources Inc.’s potential upside is 2.49% and its average price target is $52.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. and PNM Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.99% and 91.2% respectively. About 0.62% of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of PNM Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 0.16% 3.41% 10.37% 13.49% 26.91% 23.88% PNM Resources Inc. -1% -2.4% 8.31% 17.81% 30.37% 20.88%

For the past year Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than PNM Resources Inc.

Summary

PNM Resources Inc. beats Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. It owns or has interests in hydroelectric facilities with a combined generating capacity of approximately 120 megawatts (MW); wind powered generating facilities with a combined generating capacity of 1,050 MW; and solar energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 40 MW, as well as interests in thermal energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 335 MW. The company also owns and operates a portfolio of regulated electricity, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 262,500 electric connections; 337,000 natural gas connections; and 182,500 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection connections in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Arizona, Arkansas, Montana, and Texas. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,481 megawatts; and owned 3,200 circuit miles of electric transmission lines, 6,060 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,789 cable miles of underground distribution lines, and 269 substations. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 978 circuit miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,111 pole miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,209 circuit miles of underground distribution lines, and 115 substations. The company serves approximately 767,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.