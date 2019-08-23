Contrasting of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126 6.15 N/A 5.49 20.63 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.65 beta indicates that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Zafgen Inc.’s beta is -0.48 which is 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Zafgen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 35.64% and an $167.5 consensus target price. Zafgen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.67 consensus target price and a 675.58% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Zafgen Inc. appears more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.