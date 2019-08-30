Contrasting of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

We will be comparing the differences between Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126 5.59 N/A 5.49 20.63 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.65 shows that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Vaxart Inc. has beta of 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vaxart Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $167.5, while its potential upside is 49.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 34.2% respectively. 0.3% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.36% stronger performance while Vaxart Inc. has -63.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Vaxart Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.