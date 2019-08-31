Contrasting of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126 4.98 N/A 5.49 20.63 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Risk and Volatility

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.65. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $167.5, and a 66.24% upside potential. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average price target and a 994.09% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.3% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.