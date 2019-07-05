Contrasting of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 124 6.77 N/A 1.40 91.79 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 12.32 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.53 shows that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s 132.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.9 and 3.4. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has 2.5 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 24.97% at a $162.83 average price target. On the other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s potential upside is 30.93% and its average price target is $8. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. seems more appealing than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.9% and 76.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 31.89% stronger performance while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -0.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.