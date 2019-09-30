Contrasting of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

We will be comparing the differences between Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 107 0.58 223.55M 5.49 20.63 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 10.81M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 208,691,187.45% 14% 9.5% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 57,530,601.38% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$153.2 is Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 56.42%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.