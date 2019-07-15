Contrasting of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Its Peers

As Biotechnology company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 96.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.50% 3.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 126 91.79 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.69 2.84

$162.83 is the average target price of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., with a potential upside of 33.03%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.00%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.53. Competitively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.