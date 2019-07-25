Contrasting of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

We are contrasting Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 6.25 N/A 1.40 91.79 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 15.34 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3%

Volatility & Risk

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.53. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.9. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 34.60% at a $162.83 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.9% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 5.4% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.