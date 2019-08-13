Contrasting of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

We are comparing Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.56 N/A 5.49 20.63 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Risk & Volatility

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Calithera Biosciences Inc. which has a 6.8 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. Calithera Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $161, while its potential upside is 44.43%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 61.2%. 0.3% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.