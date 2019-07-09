Contrasting of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 125 6.47 N/A 1.40 91.79 Arvinas Inc. 19 58.81 N/A -7.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Arvinas Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Arvinas Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 29.95% for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $162.83. Arvinas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a -18.89% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Arvinas Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.9% and 72.1%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Arvinas Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89% Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Arvinas Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.