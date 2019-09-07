Contrasting of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

This is a contrast between Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 125 5.20 N/A 5.49 20.63 Aptinyx Inc. 4 31.89 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.4 and has 23.4 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 57.16% for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $163.2. Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc.’s average target price is $12, while its potential upside is 227.87%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Aptinyx Inc. is looking more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Roughly 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aptinyx Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.