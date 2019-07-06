Contrasting of Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

We are comparing Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 46.28 N/A -0.76 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 8.80 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alector Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Liquidity

Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. On the competitive side is, Vericel Corporation which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.2 Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alector Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alector Inc. and Vericel Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 41.66% for Alector Inc. with average price target of $27. Competitively Vericel Corporation has an average price target of $23.5, with potential upside of 23.95%. The results provided earlier shows that Alector Inc. appears more favorable than Vericel Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alector Inc. and Vericel Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.7% and 85.3%. Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.1%. Comparatively, 0.7% are Vericel Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07%

For the past year Alector Inc. had bullish trend while Vericel Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Vericel Corporation.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.