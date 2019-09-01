Contrasting of Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Both Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 39.18 N/A -0.40 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 8 4.55 N/A -2.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Alector Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Alector Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tocagen Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Alector Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alector Inc. and Tocagen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Alector Inc. has a 64.03% upside potential and a consensus target price of $27. Competitively Tocagen Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, with potential upside of 238.46%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Tocagen Inc. is looking more favorable than Alector Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alector Inc. and Tocagen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 36.1%. 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% are Tocagen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance while Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Tocagen Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.