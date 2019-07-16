Contrasting of Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 46.24 N/A -0.76 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.76 0.00

Demonstrates Alector Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2%

Liquidity

Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Alector Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alector Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alector Inc.’s upside potential is 41.81% at a $27 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.7% of Alector Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86%

For the past year Alector Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.