Contrasting of Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 46.80 N/A -0.40 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alector Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Alector Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alector Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 51.52%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.1%. Competitively, Acasti Pharma Inc. has 13.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Alector Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Acasti Pharma Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.