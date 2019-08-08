Contrasting of Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alector Inc.
|20
|46.80
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alector Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alector Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Alector Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alector Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Alector Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 51.52%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.1%. Competitively, Acasti Pharma Inc. has 13.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alector Inc.
|6.24%
|11.86%
|7.1%
|0%
|0%
|17.33%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
For the past year Alector Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Acasti Pharma Inc.
Summary
Alector Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Acasti Pharma Inc.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.