Contrasting of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.50 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.5 beta. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2. Competitively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 609.94% for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $35. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 32.65% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.6% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.