Contrasting of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.59 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.2 and a Quick Ratio of 11.2. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and has 11.3 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 525.00% and an $35 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.9% and 72.4% respectively. 2.2% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6% Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Surface Oncology Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.