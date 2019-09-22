Contrasting of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:)

Both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Volatility & Risk

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.5. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 45.8 Current Ratio and a 45.8 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 491.22% at a $35 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.