Contrasting of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 18 39.98 N/A -1.62 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.75 and its 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Cellectis S.A.’s 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.2. On the competitive side is, Cellectis S.A. which has a 10.4 Current Ratio and a 10.4 Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellectis S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 525.00% and an $35 average target price. Meanwhile, Cellectis S.A.’s average target price is $38.67, while its potential upside is 139.00%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Cellectis S.A. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.9% and 34%. About 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6% Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -10.6% weaker performance while Cellectis S.A. has 14.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.