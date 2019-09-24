Contrasting of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $35, and a 511.89% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.