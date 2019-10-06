Contrasting of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 20.06M -1.96 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 0.00 1.85M -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 382,095,238.10% -80% -70% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 20,555,555.56% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9.2. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Bicycle Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $18.67, with potential upside of 73.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.9% and 22%. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has 21.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.