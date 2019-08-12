Contrasting of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

We will be comparing the differences between Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.79 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Risk & Volatility

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.5 beta. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, Avid Bioservices Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 571.79%. Competitively Avid Bioservices Inc. has a consensus price target of $10, with potential upside of 54.32%. Based on the data given earlier, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.9% and 49% respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.