Contrasting of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9%

Risk and Volatility

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.75 beta. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.42 beta and it is 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 23.3 and 23.3 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$35 is Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 516.20%. Competitively Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $5.5, with potential upside of 122.67%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares and 77.6% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -10.6% weaker performance while Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 91.82% stronger performance.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.