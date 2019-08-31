Contrasting of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.48 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.49 shows that Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Vaxart Inc. has a 0.52 beta which is 48.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 123.46% upside potential and an average price target of $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares. 0.1% are Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Vaxart Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Vaxart Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.