Contrasting of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Both Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 97.54 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Risk and Volatility

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.49 beta. In other hand, Otonomy Inc. has beta of 2.33 which is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $19.2, and a 117.19% upside potential. Competitively Otonomy Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 124.22%. The results provided earlier shows that Otonomy Inc. appears more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares. 0.1% are Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.