Contrasting of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 9.50 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 123.46% at a $20.67 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 5.5%. About 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance while Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Novan Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.