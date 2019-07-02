Contrasting of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 80.68% for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $20.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 40.5%. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83% Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.83% stronger performance while Leap Therapeutics Inc. has -23% weaker performance.

Summary

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.