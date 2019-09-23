Contrasting of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Both Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.49 beta indicates that Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 149.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.37 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.45% and an $18.9 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.