Contrasting of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 6.92 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility and Risk

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.49 beta, while its volatility is 149.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.64 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 123.46% and an $20.67 consensus target price. On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 85.49% and its consensus target price is $69.17. Based on the results given earlier, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders held 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.