Contrasting of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 446.49 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Risk & Volatility

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.49. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation’s 183.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.83 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 130.15% at a $20 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance while CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.01% stronger performance.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.