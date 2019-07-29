Contrasting of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9%

Analyst Ratings

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $20.67, while its potential upside is 101.66%. Competitively AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, with potential upside of 600.07%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.3% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 4.8% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.