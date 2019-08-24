Contrasting of Alcon Inc. (ALC) and Its Competitors

As Medical Instruments & Supplies company, Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.68% of Alcon Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Alcon Inc. has 30.28% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Alcon Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcon Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Alcon Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alcon Inc. N/A 59 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Alcon Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcon Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 2.66 2.75

Alcon Inc. currently has an average target price of $62, suggesting a potential upside of 5.77%. The peers have a potential upside of 36.47%. Given Alcon Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alcon Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alcon Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcon Inc. -0.47% -4.84% 1.08% 0% 0% 1.22% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Alcon Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Alcon Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alcon Inc.’s rivals beat Alcon Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.