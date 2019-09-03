Contrasting of Alcon Inc. (ALC) and iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) and iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alcon Inc.
|59
|4.06
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|iRhythm Technologies Inc.
|78
|10.02
|N/A
|-1.87
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Alcon Inc. and iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Alcon Inc. and iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alcon Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|iRhythm Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-76.4%
|-37.9%
Analyst Recommendations
Alcon Inc. and iRhythm Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alcon Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
|iRhythm Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Alcon Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.53% and an $68.6 consensus target price. Competitively iRhythm Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $80, with potential upside of 5.10%. The data provided earlier shows that Alcon Inc. appears more favorable than iRhythm Technologies Inc., based on analyst belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 47.68% of Alcon Inc. shares and 0% of iRhythm Technologies Inc. shares. Alcon Inc.’s share held by insiders are 30.28%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of iRhythm Technologies Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alcon Inc.
|-0.47%
|-4.84%
|1.08%
|0%
|0%
|1.22%
|iRhythm Technologies Inc.
|-0.75%
|7.65%
|13.75%
|-3.04%
|11.22%
|19.66%
For the past year Alcon Inc. has weaker performance than iRhythm Technologies Inc.
Summary
iRhythm Technologies Inc. beats Alcon Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
