Contrasting of Alcon Inc. (ALC) and iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) and iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcon Inc. 59 4.06 N/A 0.00 0.00 iRhythm Technologies Inc. 78 10.02 N/A -1.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alcon Inc. and iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alcon Inc. and iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcon Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0.00% -76.4% -37.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Alcon Inc. and iRhythm Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcon Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alcon Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.53% and an $68.6 consensus target price. Competitively iRhythm Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $80, with potential upside of 5.10%. The data provided earlier shows that Alcon Inc. appears more favorable than iRhythm Technologies Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.68% of Alcon Inc. shares and 0% of iRhythm Technologies Inc. shares. Alcon Inc.’s share held by insiders are 30.28%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of iRhythm Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcon Inc. -0.47% -4.84% 1.08% 0% 0% 1.22% iRhythm Technologies Inc. -0.75% 7.65% 13.75% -3.04% 11.22% 19.66%

For the past year Alcon Inc. has weaker performance than iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Summary

iRhythm Technologies Inc. beats Alcon Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.