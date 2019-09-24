Contrasting of Alcon Inc. (ALC) and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcon Inc. 59 3.97 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 2 2.97 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Alcon Inc. and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcon Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -501% -121.9%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alcon Inc. and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcon Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alcon Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.89% and an $68.6 average price target. Meanwhile, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $1, while its potential upside is 98.02%. The information presented earlier suggests that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Alcon Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.68% of Alcon Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.8% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 30.28% are Alcon Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcon Inc. -0.47% -4.84% 1.08% 0% 0% 1.22% Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. -4.38% -5.51% -44.7% -31.43% -32.58% -3.23%

For the past year Alcon Inc. had bullish trend while Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Alcon Inc. beats Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The companyÂ’s Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.