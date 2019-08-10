Contrasting of Alcon Inc. (ALC) and CAS Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM)

We are contrasting Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) and CAS Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcon Inc. 59 4.08 N/A 0.00 0.00 CAS Medical Systems Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alcon Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Alcon Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcon Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Alcon Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcon Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.98% for Alcon Inc. with average target price of $68.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alcon Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.68% and 39.33%. About 30.28% of Alcon Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, CAS Medical Systems Inc. has 15.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcon Inc. -0.47% -4.84% 1.08% 0% 0% 1.22% CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Alcon Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors CAS Medical Systems Inc.

CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a non-invasive cerebral oximetry technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The Company's FORE-SIGHTÂ® Absolute Cerebral Oximeter provides non-invasive and continuous measurement of absolute cerebral tissue oxygenation in the brain for patients during critical care. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories. CAS Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.