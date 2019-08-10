Contrasting of Alcon Inc. (ALC) and CAS Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM)

We are contrasting Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) and CAS Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alcon Inc.
|59
|4.08
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|CAS Medical Systems Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alcon Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Alcon Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alcon Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CAS Medical Systems Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Alcon Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alcon Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|CAS Medical Systems Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 13.98% for Alcon Inc. with average target price of $68.33.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Alcon Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.68% and 39.33%. About 30.28% of Alcon Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, CAS Medical Systems Inc. has 15.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alcon Inc.
|-0.47%
|-4.84%
|1.08%
|0%
|0%
|1.22%
|CAS Medical Systems Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Alcon Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors CAS Medical Systems Inc.
CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a non-invasive cerebral oximetry technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The Company's FORE-SIGHTÂ® Absolute Cerebral Oximeter provides non-invasive and continuous measurement of absolute cerebral tissue oxygenation in the brain for patients during critical care. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories. CAS Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.
