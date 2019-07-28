Contrasting of Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

Both Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 3.96 N/A 0.29 28.84 The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alcentra Capital Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alcentra Capital Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.84% 5.38% 14.09% 29.54% 28.55% 30.14% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.84% 3.81% 7.38% 9.22% 1.61% 17.82%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation has stronger performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

Alcentra Capital Corporation beats The Carlyle Group L.P. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.