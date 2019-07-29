Contrasting of Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

We are comparing Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 3.96 N/A 0.29 28.84 OFS Credit Company Inc. 17 10.29 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alcentra Capital Corporation and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alcentra Capital Corporation and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alcentra Capital Corporation and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 20.88%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.84% 5.38% 14.09% 29.54% 28.55% 30.14% OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.66% -2.95% 7.41% 1.51% 0% 18.74%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation beats OFS Credit Company Inc.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.