Contrasting of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 153.86 N/A -3.87 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.73 N/A 0.85 3.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Albireo Pharma Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Risk and Volatility

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a 1.73 beta, while its volatility is 73.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

15.5 and 15.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. Its rival Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

$62 is Albireo Pharma Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 130.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.7% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares and 67.1% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34% Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has 54.34% stronger performance while Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -31.03% weaker performance.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.