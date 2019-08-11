Contrasting of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

As Biotechnology companies, Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 104.73 N/A -5.11 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.92 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Albireo Pharma Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.5 beta means Albireo Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 50.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Recro Pharma Inc.’s 127.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Its competitor Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Albireo Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 171.22% and an $62 consensus target price. Competitively Recro Pharma Inc. has an average target price of $8.5, with potential downside of -22.16%. The information presented earlier suggests that Albireo Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Recro Pharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.2% and 71.4%. 0.2% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.