Contrasting of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 115.22 N/A -5.11 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Albireo Pharma Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Albireo Pharma Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares and 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.