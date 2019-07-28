Contrasting of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Its Peers

As Biotechnology company, Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Albireo Pharma Inc. has 75.7% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.4% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Albireo Pharma Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47.00% -32.30% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Albireo Pharma Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. N/A 30 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Albireo Pharma Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

Albireo Pharma Inc. currently has an average target price of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 123.94%. The competitors have a potential upside of 133.00%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Albireo Pharma Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Albireo Pharma Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Albireo Pharma Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Albireo Pharma Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Albireo Pharma Inc. is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.73. In other hand, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Albireo Pharma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Albireo Pharma Inc.’s competitors on 3 of the 4 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.