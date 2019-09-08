Contrasting of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

As Biotechnology companies, Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 116.63 N/A -5.11 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 12.44 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Albireo Pharma Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.5 beta indicates that Albireo Pharma Inc. is 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 and a Quick Ratio of 15.5. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.