Contrasting of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 113.24 N/A -5.11 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 9.70 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.5 beta means Albireo Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 50.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. On the competitive side is, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 311.76% and its consensus price target is $21.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Albireo Pharma Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.2% and 48.5% respectively. 0.2% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.