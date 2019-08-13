Contrasting of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 107.98 N/A -5.11 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 4 0.33 N/A -7.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Albireo Pharma Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Volatility & Risk

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a 1.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Advaxis Inc. on the other hand, has 3.14 beta which makes it 214.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.5. The Current Ratio of rival Advaxis Inc. is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Advaxis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 177.16% and an $62 average target price. Competitively Advaxis Inc. has an average target price of $0.4, with potential downside of -3.50%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Albireo Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Advaxis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Advaxis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.2% and 39.2%. 0.2% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance while Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Advaxis Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.