Contrasting of Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALACU) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC)

This is a contrast between Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 570.00 Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 0.69% 2.19% 0% 0% 1.68% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 1.02% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.55%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.