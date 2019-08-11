Contrasting of Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)

Since Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares and 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares. Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 17.82%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.